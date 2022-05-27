Listen to this article

Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

Mercedes will replace the C-Class and E-Class in coupe and convertible forms with an all-new model. It is currently under development and this rendering previews what it could look like when it debuts later this year as the first-ever CLE.

With a 702-horsepower (523-kilowatt) Hellcat V8 under the hood, the Ram TRX is a beast on wheels ready to take you anywhere you want. A street version inspired by the Ram SRT-10 from the recent past would be a great addition to the lineup and this rendering imagines what it could look like.

The XM is the ideological successor to the M1, the first BMW M standalone model in the history of the performance division. The follow-up will be vastly different from every possible perspective and we have this rendering to preview its final look.

A new Pilot will be released later this year to join the new HR-V and CR-V as Honda overhauls its SUV family in the United States. This rendering imagines a handsome SUV based on the spy photos we published earlier this year.