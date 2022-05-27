Listen to this article

VW started accepting orders for the ID. Buzz a couple of weeks ago but it's already giving the much-hyped electric bus a special version. Granted, you can't buy the Obi-Wan Kenobi since it's just a pair of one-offs part of the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, CA. It's the first time VW has teamed up with Lucasfilm's designers, creating a Light Side Edition based on the passenger model joined by a Dark Side Edition that started off as the cargo.

VW unveiled the duo today to coincide with the release of the Star Wars series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” on Disney+. These two unique electric vans are part of a wider campaign as the ID. Buzz has already been featured in a 60-second clip, starring alongside R2-D2 and C-3PO. According to the automaker's design boss Jozef Kabaň, this cooperation is all about "bringing together two icons." Much like the limited Star Wars series connects generations of fans from around the world, VW expects the ID Buzz to do the same.

VW ID. Buzz Obi-Wan Kenobi

In case you haven't noticed yet, the ID. Buzz Light Side Edition gets the lower section finished in beige to mimic the color used for Obi-Wan Kenobi's tunic. The shiny chrome surfaces are a nod to the spaceships and droids featured in Star Wars, while the blue accents illustrate Obi-Wan's blue lightsaber. VW designed bespoke 21-inch wheels and applied logos of the Rebel Alliance on the center caps and side windows.

As for the ID. Buzz Dark Side Edition, the cargo van combines a glossy black lower section with a matte upper surface. Darth Vader's lightsaber has served as inspiration for the red side lines, window surfaces, and lights. It gets the same wheel design as the other electric van, but with a different finish in keeping with the body and the Empire logo for the center caps.

VW had both on display at the premiere of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" where the company's brand ambassador and star of the series, Ewan McGregor, also participated.