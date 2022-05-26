Listen to this article

Itineo is a motorhome builder from France that is launching a compact model called the Nomad. It's relatively inexpensive compared to competitors but still packs a whole lot of amenities into the small physical footprint.

The Nomad uses a Peugeot Boxer van as its starting point. However, Itineo adds different styling to the front and rear to give the motorhome a more eye-catching appearance. The revised appearance includes stacked headlights on the nose and large, hockey-stick-shaped lamps at the back.

The motorhome measures 21.69 feet (6.61 meters) long and 7.185 feet (2.19 meters) wide. There's sleeping space for four people. Buyers can select from three configurations at the back: a mattress that's roughly full-sized, two single beds, or bunk beds. In addition, another sleeping spot folds down from the roof over the cab.

The kitchen is small but full-featured. There's a three-burner stove and refrigerator. Plus, there's a tiny oven, in case you're planning on baking a cake while camping.

The Nomad also has a bathroom that packs a shower, cassette toilet, and sink into a single space.

Doors on each side of the exterior open to reveal a storage space. A button in there lifts the bed, which is above this area, and this creates enough room to haul bicycles there.

Power for the Nomad comes standard from a 2.2-liter turbodiesel making 140 horsepower (104 kilowatts). Buyers can upgrade to an optional tune that produces 165 hp (123 kW). The driver in this video reports that the less powerful version is powerful enough for getting around.

Prices for the Nomad start at £63,600 ($80,057 at current exchange rates). The options on this one take the cost to £67,994 ($85,625). The reviewer in this video notes that there are more expensive motorhomes that don't have the standard features that the offering from Itineo does.

There's no indication of Itineo expanding its offerings to the US. Still, videos like this provide a look at how European campers travel.