Listen to this article

Honda is in the midst of rejuvenating its SUV lineup in the United States. After unveiling the new HR-V and teasing the next-generation CR-V prior to a summer debut, the company has told us a Pilot successor is going to be released later this year. Its design is quite a mystery since only one prototype was spotted undergoing testing and it was carrying extensive camouflage.

Although the 2023 Pilot we saw earlier this May making a fuel stop in Ohio had a lot of makeup, that didn't stop an independent artist from imagining what was hiding beneath the thick disguise. Truth be told, the adjacent rendering is more of a shot in the dark as it takes after the global version of the new HR-V. It’s a handsome midsize SUV we wouldn't mind seeing in real life.

The new Pilot is likely to grow in size considering it's expected to borrow the platform used by the Acura MDX, a luxury SUV that's now bigger compared to its predecessor. That should bring a longer wheelbase for greater legroom, especially for passengers sitting in the second and third rows. Slightly longer rear doors would make it easier to jump in and out of the rearmost seats.

Honda is electrifying more and more of its products in the United States as it recently announced hybrid versions of the Civic, CR-V, and Accord. It remains to be seen whether the fourth-generation Pilot will also rock down to the electric(fied) avenue. Lesser versions are expected to stick with a front-wheel-drive layout while the more expensive ones should have AWD.

We aren't expecting any surprises regarding the traditional powertrain as Honda will probably use the MDX’s 3.5-liter V6 making 290 hp and 267 lb-ft (362 Nm) channeled to the road via a 10-speed automatic transmission. The Acura got a new double-wishbone front suspension for better handling and an increased dash-to-axle ratio for a sportier look by pushing the cab rearward on the vehicle.

With Honda being busy with smaller SUVs for the time being, the new Pilot won't break cover until closer to the end of 2022.