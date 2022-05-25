Listen to this article

The refreshed Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe wears very light camouflage in this new gallery of spy shots. There's just a little covering on the nose and tail of this one as it laps the Nürburgring.

Compared to the existing GLE-Class Coupe, this one has new lower fascia that has a more complex shape. The inlets in the corners are smaller and additional bodywork takes up this space. The lower inlet continues to have a trapezoidal shape but with sharper edges.

Gallery: Mercedes GLE Coupe Facelift Spy Photos

12 Photos

The shape of the headlights looks the same, but the camouflage suggests the styling inside the lamps might be different. There's still a horizontal running light at the top, but the vertical section on the inner edge appears gone.

Mercedes GLE Coupe (2019)

The changes at the back are even more minor. The taillights appear to have a slightly different shape with a flatter section on top.

Mercedes GLE Coupe (2019)

It's not easy to see in these images, but our spies report seeing a different steering wheel. The cabin also allegedly has updated infotainment system software.

Powertrain changes are a mystery. The yellow sticker on the rear window of this one indicates it has a hybrid powertrain.

The regular, boxier GLE-Class also has a refresh coming. The recipe for the tweaks is the same. The lower fascia and headlights have a fresh look, and the taillights receive an upgrade. Similarly, the aggressive AMG variants have their own styling revisions on the horizon.

Mercedes isn't yet teasing the debut date for the refreshed GLE-Class family. Instead, the updated GLC-Class is arriving on June 1. After that, look for the revisions to the larger crossover to arrive and be on sale either for the 2023 or 2024 model year.

The existing GLE Coupe debuted in summer 2019 and went on sale for the 2021 model year. It was the second generation of the swoopy model to be part of the Mercedes lineup.