Aiming to boost the appeal of its entry-level models, BMW has announced the Edition ColorVision models for the 1 Series hatchback and 2 Series Gran Coupe sedan. The upgrades on the special edition models include visual and design exclusives inside and out, as well as some performance-oriented accents.

The Edition ColorVision models come with eight metallic paint finishes, while BMW Individual paint finishes are available to order as an option, including the matte Frozen Pure Grey metallic. The 50 BMW M colors are also available, notable of which are Dakar Yellow, Daytona Violet, and Macao Blue.

Inside, the M Sport seats are upholsterd in two-tone Dakota leather. They can be ordered with color combinations Black/Magma Red and Black/White; an "Edition" badge is embroidered onto the seats to add distinction. Cabin specifications include M leather steering wheel, M stainless steel pedals, M driver's footrest, and an anthracite-colored headliner. Ambient lighting and floor mats with bespoke piping complete the interior upgrade for the Edition ColorVision.

All engine options are available for the Edition ColorVision models, except the BMW 128ti.

Both special edition models are based on the M Sport version of both 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe, which means there's a focus on performance as well, along with a more aggressive exterior styling.

Design accents include a large, three-section lower air intake in the front apron, a dark diffuser element and vertically arranged air outlets in the rear apron, and M High-gloss Shadowline. The Edition ColorVision models also exclusively wear a set of 18-inch M light-alloy wheels in Y-spoke design and Black/Silver two-tone finish.

The Edition ColorVision will be available for the BMW 1 Series and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe from July 2022.