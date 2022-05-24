Listen to this article

If you like the idea of a travel trailer that can double as a second house, then check out the Outpost from Uncharted Time Homes. This dwelling is small enough to tow with a pickup but is full of amenities on the inside.

The Outpost looks like a little cabin on the outside, except for the pair of wheels it rides on. There are a total of six windows on three sides that allow lots of natural light inside. An extending awning offers some shade.

Gallery: Uncharted Tiny Homes Adventure Series The Outpost

15 Photos

This tiny house on wheels measures 15 feet (4.572 meters) long by 8.5 feet (2.59 meters) wide. The base model has a dry weight of 6,000 pounds (2,722 kilograms) and a 10,000-pound (4,536-kilogram) GVWR. R25 spray foam insulation is in the walls.

Opening the door on the side immediately reveals a pair of bunk beds. As standard, there's a two-burner cooktop, but buyers can upgrade to a four-burner setup like in these pictures. The Outpost carries 66 gallons (249.8 liters) of fresh water and two 30-pound (13.61-kilogram) propane tanks.

A door between the beds opens into the bathroom. The space has a separate toilet and shower. A window in there keeps the space from being too dark.

The interior design is rustic with white wood panels covering the walls and roof. For a color contrast, the cabinets are black, and the floor has a dark pattern. The kitchen includes a stainless steel sink and an exhaust fan over the cooktop.

The Outpost has a starting price of $44,500, and Uncharted Time Homes offers lots of optional upgrades. The example in this gallery of images would cost about $58,498, according to the company's website.

The options include amenities like a solar array and a 2,000-watt generator for providing off-grid electricity. Air conditioning and a wall-mounted heater let buyers keep the temperature inside comfortable. Customers can also add an ARB refrigerator/freezer to the kitchen and upgrade to 132 gallons (499.7 liters) of fresh water storage. An exterior lighting package, full-size spare, and different tires are available, too.