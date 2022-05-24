Listen to this article

If you like the idea of a travel trailer that can double as a second house, then check out the Outpost from Uncharted Time Homes. This dwelling is small enough to tow with a pickup but is full of amenities on the inside.

The Outpost looks like a little cabin on the outside, except for the pair of wheels it rides on.  There are a total of six windows on three sides that allow lots of natural light inside. An extending awning offers some shade.

This tiny house on wheels measures 15 feet (4.572 meters) long by 8.5 feet (2.59 meters) wide. The base model has a dry weight of 6,000 pounds (2,722 kilograms) and a 10,000-pound (4,536-kilogram) GVWR. R25 spray foam insulation is in the walls.

Opening the door on the side immediately reveals a pair of bunk beds. As standard, there's a two-burner cooktop, but buyers can upgrade to a four-burner setup like in these pictures. The Outpost carries 66 gallons (249.8 liters) of fresh water and two 30-pound (13.61-kilogram) propane tanks.

A door between the beds opens into the bathroom. The space has a separate toilet and shower. A window in there keeps the space from being too dark.

The interior design is rustic with white wood panels covering the walls and roof. For a color contrast, the cabinets are black, and the floor has a dark pattern. The kitchen includes a stainless steel sink and an exhaust fan over the cooktop.

The Outpost has a starting price of $44,500, and Uncharted Time Homes offers lots of optional upgrades. The example in this gallery of images would cost about $58,498, according to the company's website.

The options include amenities like a solar array and a 2,000-watt generator for providing off-grid electricity. Air conditioning and a wall-mounted heater let buyers keep the temperature inside comfortable. Customers can also add an ARB refrigerator/freezer to the kitchen and upgrade to 132 gallons (499.7 liters) of fresh water storage. An exterior lighting package, full-size spare, and different tires are available, too.

Source: Uncharted Tiny Homes

