The Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years edition gives the hot hatch extra power and other touches to mark two decades since the launch of the R32 – the first VW to wear the R badge. It's coming to Europe, North America, and other markets in mid-2022. Pricing isn't yet available. VW only plans to offer this model until the middle of 2023.

The Golf R 20 Years edition pushes the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder to 328 horsepower (245 kilowatts), versus 315 hp (235 kW) for the regular model. This makes the special version the most powerful Golf ever available from the factory.

The Golf R 20 Years edition also offers what VW calls an Emotion Start option. When activated, the vehicle revs to 2,500 rpm on startup to give the hot hatch a more aggressive sound.

This model comes with R-Performance equipment as standard, rather than being an option on the standard Golf R. The upgrades include a rear spoiler on the roof. R-Performance Torque Vectoring. and extra driving modes with Special and Drift settings.

The special edition has R logos on the grille, fenders, and hatchback. The mirror caps are blue unless customers order the vehicle in that color because then they are black. A "20" badge is on the B-pillar and is the image for the puddle lights. The hot hatch rides on 19-inch wheels with a two-tone black and blue color scheme, or buyers can specify them entirely in black.

Inside, the Golf R 20 Years edition has sport seats with Nappa leather upholstery and the blue R logo on the upper portion of the backrest. The model also has carbon fiber trim on the dashboard and door panels.

VW has sold over 260,000 R models worldwide since the launch of the R32 in 2002. That model boasted a 3.2-liter VR6 engine making 240 hp (179 kW) in the US and had all-wheel drive.