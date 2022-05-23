Listen to this article

50 years ago – exactly 50 years as of May 24 – a momentous occasion occurred in the automotive performance world. BMW M was born, and we know what's happened since then. To remind us, BMW offers special versions of the 2023 M3 and M4 for various markets around the world. Regardless of where you're at, they're called the Edition 50 Jahre BMW M.

Also regardless of location and trim, you can expect items like special BMW motorsport logos in place of the typical roundels. Interiors feature special branding with Edition 50 Jahre BMW M on the door sills, and you'll find special plaques on the console identifying the model along with a production number. The classic BMW performance colors of red, navy, and blue are splashed throughout the interior. On the outside are edition-exclusive forged wheels and a carbon-fiber front splitter. Each model also comes with a plethora of standard-issue M Performance parts, and for traveling in style, there's a special matching suitcase.

In Europe, buyers will have an M4 available in Carbon Black, Brands Hatch Grey, Imola Red, Macao Blue, and San Marino Blue. In China, the hi-performance two-door is offered in Fire Orange and Stratus Grey, chosen because BMW M's 50th anniversary happens to take place during China's Year of the Tiger.

Yes, there will be an Edition 50 Jahre BMW M for US and Canadian enthusiasts as well. It will be a four-door M3 available in five colors, and here's where M enthusiasts might get a little excited. Each color comes from the M3's previous five generations, starting with Cinnabar Red from the original hot 3er, the E30. From the E36 era we get Techno Violet, followed by Deep Interlagos Blue from the E46 M3. Fire Orange III comes from the Lime Rock Park Edition of the E92 M3, and Limerock Grey was featured on the F80.

It's worth noting that BMW resurrected Techno Violet and Deep Interlagos Blue just for this edition, which is only available for 2023. Furthermore, BMW will only make 500, so they will be quite exclusive.

In the US market, pricing for the BMW M3 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M starts at $96,695, destination charge included. Production is slated to begin in July.