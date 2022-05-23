Listen to this article

As with the vast majority of subcompact crossovers, the Skoda Kamiq isn't a particularly exciting car. Well, students from the Czech automaker’s vocational school have addressed that by developing the Afriq as a concept conceived to go where no Kamiq has gone before. While the production version is sold exclusively with front-wheel drive like all MQB A0-based models from the VW Group, the one-off vehicle comes with AWD borrowed from the Octavia.

Skoda's most popular car has also lent its turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine with 190 horsepower and 320 Newton-meters (235 pound-feet) of torque delivered to both axles through a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. The students had to modify the exhaust after installing the new engine and changing the underbody. In addition, the Afriq was upgraded to an independent multi-link rear suspension.

Skoda Afriq concept



One obvious change compared to the Kamiq you’ll find at a Skoda dealer is the two-door body style. Yes, the rear doors have been welded and are linked directly to the roll cage to stiffen up the body. The concept’s livery is derived from the Fabia Rally2 evo, which has also served as inspiration for the roof-mounted ventilation flap, the rear spoiler, and extra lights at the front.

The stripped-out interior with its fire extinguisher and two bucket seats also takes after the Fabia rally car by using the same camera with a microphone. Skoda's skilled apprentices fitted the Afriq with a navigation system mounted on the passenger side of the dashboard while the steering wheel and six-point seatbelts come from the racy supermini. The dash itself was adapted from the Fabia Rally2 evo.

Israeli company Watergen has developed a drinking water generator that has been installed in the rear compartment. The device extracts drinking water from the humidity of the ambient air in a four-step process. Initially, a fan sucks in the air and then a built-in filter removes dirt and dust before the purified air is sent through a heat exchanger where it condenses the water.

The next step is to push the water through a cascade filter to make it even purer while a UV light destroys microorganisms and breaks down harmful chemicals. After it's thoroughly cleaned, the water is stored in a container where it circulates continuously and a UV light is used again to remove any remaining viruses and bacteria.

Tipping the scales at just 1,350 kilograms (2,976 pounds), the Afriq with its rad 15-inch OZ Racing green wheels is the eighth Skoda Student Concept Car.