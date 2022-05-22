Listen to this article

Planning an off-road adventure with camping in mind? Boreas Campers has a new camper trailer called Eos-12 that could suit your needs. Even better, it's built tough to reach unchartered roads, making it an all-around companion for your off-grid excursions.

Formerly called the XT-12, the Boreas Eos-12 is named after a Greek goddess who happens to be the mother of Boreas. Mythology aside, the Eos-12 comes with a powder-coated steel chassis, all-terrain tires, and an independent Cruisemaster suspension setup that allows 20 inches of ground clearance. It does forego the use of wood as well, which eliminates the possibility of rot and decay over time.

Measuring around 19 feet long, 7.1 feet wide, and up to 7.6 feet tall (with the roof expanded upward), the Eos-12 is relatively compact. It also weighs 3,700 pounds, so it isn't heavy and would be easy to tow by any pickup truck or SUV.

"We are excited to debut the Eos-12 Hybrid and reach a new market including individuals and families who want to get off the beaten path for their adventures but want the comfort of a vehicle that will allow them to stand up and utilize the indoor wet bath," said Boreas Campers owner, Matt Reichel.

Complete specifications are listed on the Boreas Camper website via the source link below, but notable features of the Eos-12 include a standing room of up to 6 feet and 6 inches with the roof expanded. There's also sleeping and dining for up to five (one child) with a permanent queen size bed and a folding double bed. As seen in the photos provided, the bathroom's quite roomy either.

The Boreas Eos-12 off-road camper trailer retails for $74,990. The company said customer deliveries will begin by the fourth quarter of this year.