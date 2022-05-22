Listen to this article

Video game developer Kylotonn and publisher Nacon have announced their upcoming video game featuring the 2022 season of the FIA World Rally Championship. Dubbed the WRC Generations, the game is the seventh entry to the series of WRC games developed by Kylotonn – the last one before its license expires and transfers to Electronic Arts in 2023.

Following 2021's WRC 10, WRC Generations moves away from the numbered monicker of the official WRC video game series. Apart from the name, there are a number of special additions this time around, including the cars and stages featured within the game.

Gallery: Hyundai i20 N Rally1 2022 edition

5 Photos

WRC Generations will be featuring Rally1 cars in line with the hybrid Rally1 rules added for 2022. The new cars include Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, Hyundai i20 N Rally1 (pictured above), and Ford Puma Rally1. There are 37 historical cars as well, as seen in the announcement trailer video embedded above.

Meanwhile, the Rally Sweden stage in the game has been modified to narrow, high-speed, snowy tracks to reflect the Umeå region in the 2022 season. There are nine locations outside of the WRC calendar as well, totaling 165 stages for the brand new game.

Meanwhile, the expanded career mode from WRC 10 is returning to WRC Generations, offering gamers the ability to create their own teams. League mode will also be available for WRC Generations, which is just like the online multiplayer mode in the game's predecessor.

WRC Generations will be available on October 13, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles. It will also become available for PC and Nintendo Switch at a later date, though an exact launch date for these two hasn't been announced at this point.