Ah, the Nissan GT-R. It's an aging machine but we don't mind. The latest Godzilla is still a monster of a coupe despite its weight, and can still turn heads despite being a familiar nameplate for decades.

But the Nissan GT-R isn't what it used to be. The current R35 is a huge leap compared to its predecessors, and this drag race aims to showcase that, courtesy of UK's Carwow. From R32 to R35, four generations of GT-R and Skyline GT-Rs face each other on the tarmac to see how far Godzilla has become.

For the uninitiated, the R32 was the first Skyline GT-R to use the venerable twin-turbo 2.6-L RB26DETT inline-six engine. From then on, this power plant has been the heart of the Skyline GT-R lineup from R32 to R34, though with slight tweaks on each generation.

On paper, the Skyline GT-R R32, R33, and R34 all make 276 horsepower (206 kilowatts) as part of a gentleman's agreement between the Japanese auto manufacturers to not exceed those numbers.

In reality, though, they all produce more, increasing per generation. Torque figures likewise increase per generation, as well as the weight. All of the samples here come with manual gearboxes, with the R34 having an extra gear compared to the two.

Meanwhile, the R35, which saw Nissan dropping the Skyline monicker for the GT-R, makes twice as much power as the older GT-Rs do. With a twin-turbo 3.8-liter VR38DETT V6 engine under its hood, the Nismo version here makes 600 hp (447 kW) and 481 pound-feet (652 Newton-meters) of torque. It's also heavier by around 353 pounds (160 kilograms), so there's that.

The drag race here is lopsided, to begin with, so you might want to focus on the older GT-Rs while watching the video embedded above. The result won't surprise anyone, though.

Now, the question is, will there be a next-generation Nissan GT-R? Your guess is just as good as ours at this point.