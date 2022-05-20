Listen to this article

Star Wars fans are eagerly awaiting the start of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the latest Disney + series set in a galaxy far, far away. The short series launches on May 27, and Volkswagen hopes to capture some of the excitement with a collaboration featuring its new ID. Buzz, which according to C-3PO isn't a threat because it's smiling.

Truth be told, the protocol droid isn't wrong. Take a gander at the face of VW's electric van and you'll see a big grin above the mesh grille. For that matter, Obi-Wan Kenobi himself is also smiling as he drives it away, presumably because he hates flying. And everyone worth their Republic credits knows land speeders are clumsy and random. The ID. Buzz, then, is an elegant vehicle for a more civilized age. Hey, it's a Star Wars collab with an automaker. We are required to include at least one cheeky reference to the films in some manner. This is the way.

To VW's credit, this video isn't just an ID. Buzz with some costumed characters and a John Williams soundtrack. Lucasfilm and Industrial Light & Magic were involved in its creation, giving it a proper Star Wars feel with visual effects, Jawas, and original characters including C-3PO voiced by Anthony Daniels. It marks the beginning of a new marketing campaign from VW that also brings Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Ewan McGregor into the fold as a brand ambassador.

Gallery: 2022 ID. Buzz

37 Photos

"I have been a Volkswagen enthusiast for all my life," said McGregor. "Since I had my first Volkswagen, when I was 16 years old. And I have collected them ever since. The ID. Buzz has really got character. That is unusual for a new car and it puts a smile on my face. I think it is a really happy car."

Does this mean we'll see an ID. Buzz Star Wars edition in the future? That appears to be the case, as VW's press release says the automaker and Lucasfilm also collaborated to create two Star Was Edition ID. Buzz vans. They will be revealed later in May, though it's unclear if these are one-offs or models that folks can order.

Regardless, buzz for the ID. Buzz in the US market might wane before it even arrives. This new Star Wars campaign coincides with European order banks opening up for deliveries later this year. But excited buyers in the States will have to wait until 2024 before attempting the Kessel Run in an ID. Buzz of their own.