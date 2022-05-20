Listen to this article

The Mercedes-AMG GT, at least in our eyes, is a modern classic. A vehicle that has all the ingredients to become a collectible with plenty of power, stunning aesthetics, and a relatively limited production. But it’s much more than just a garage queen as it is actually a very capable road-legal machine. How capable? Exactly 188 miles per hour (302 kilometers per hour) capable.

There’s a new video from the AutoTopNL channel on YouTube which takes us onboard a Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster for a high-speed run on the Autobahn. On the unrestricted sections of the German highway, the most powerful open-top Mercedes currently in production unleashes its full potential and shows respectable performance.

Powering this yellow monster is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine generating a peak output of 557 horsepower (410 kilowatts) and 501 pound-feet (680 Newton-meters) of torque. This being the GT C version, the vehicle has a wider body and active rear steering, which are not available on some of the other AMG GT versions. On paper, the 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration takes just 3.7 seconds and the top speed is 196 mph (316 kph).

As you would probably imagine, the Mercedes-AMG GT feels at home on the Autobahn. Speeds of 124 mph (200 kph) and well above feel like nothing to the sports car from Suttgart, and in certain sections, the AMG GT hits 186 mph (300 kph). The highest velocity registered in this video is 188 mph (302 kph), at which the vehicle remains very stable on the road but there’s quite noticeable wind. This is surely something to be expected from an open-top vehicle and even the roar of the V8 remains in the background.

The owner of this car bought it from a Mercedes dealer who used it as a demo car. According to the description of the video, the ESP of this could not be fully deactivated and acted very capriciously, as you can see around the 3:00-minute mark of the video.