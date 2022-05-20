Listen to this article

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show has been part of the list of much-awaited motoring events in the US. Automakers attend the show to showcase what their cars can do beyond the showrooms in terms of accessories and other aftermarket modifications.

General Motors is choosing to ditch the 2022 SEMA Show, however. First noticed by Muscle Cars & Trucks, the show's floor plan uploaded online doesn't have Chevrolet on it, except for a Chevy dealer from Texas. That's already a telltale sign, so we reached out to Chevrolet to confirm the matter.

In a statement sent to Motor1:

GM has made the decision not to participate in the 2022 SEMA Show. The SEMA show has always inspired us, and accessories and performance parts remain an important part of our business.

The reason for the withdrawal of Chevrolet, or GM as a whole, from this year's SEMA Show is unclear at this point. Although, the American automaker isn't the first one to announce its non-participation in the said event.

SEMA itself announced last year that both Ford and Honda are not displaying vehicles in this year's event. "A change in corporate strategy" was cited as the main reason for the pull-out.

Ford offered an official statement to Motor1 about the matter, saying that it's refining its "approach to the annual event "to better reach and highlight how customers can personalize their Ford vehicles today and tomorrow." The Blue Oval added that it will still have a presence at the 2022 SEMA Show through select displays and online.

Meanwhile, Honda has yet to issue an official statement. Acura, on the other hand, wasn't specifically mentioned as a non-participant. Whether the Honda's luxury arm will attend with the 2023 Acura Integra at the front lines remains to be seen at this point.