Listen to this article

It’s been less than a month since Bentley introduced the Bentayga EWB, and the company is now revealing a First Edition variant. Bentley will limit production for the first 12 months of orders, and the company says the special-edition SUV combines many of the model’s “most desirable” options.

Thanks to the exterior badging, no one will mistake this elongated Bentayga for anything but the First Edition. The branding carries over inside, where “First Edition” is embroidered on the seats. Bentley also gives the SUV unique contrast stitching and embroidery. On the outside, the automaker provides the model with unique 22-inch 10-spoke directional wheels and bright lower bumper grilles.

Gallery: Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure First Edition

10 Photos

The First Edition also includes the brand’s Diamond Illumination, LED welcome lights, and a 20-speaker 1,720-watt Naim for Bentley sound system. Other features include a heated steering wheel, “increased” driver’s assistance aids, mood lighting, illuminated tread plates, and unique quilted seats. Customers can also select the optional Bentley Rear Entertainment system, which allows passengers to stream media to 10.1-inch screens.

The Bentayga EWB adds 7.1 inches (180 millimeters) to the SUV’s wheelbase, expanding the rear-seat legroom. The extra girth between the axles increases the SUV’s overall length to 209.5 inches (5,322 mm). One of the EWB’s standout features is its new Airline Seat feature that allows for 22-way adjustability. It’s also capable of reclining 40 degrees.

Bentley says there are 24 billion trim combinations for the Bentayga EWB, and the First Edition isn’t left out. Customers can pick from the company’s standard 16-color exterior palette, but Bentley will offer the Extended Paint Range, increasing the choice to over 60 colors. There will be a range of various veneers, stitching, and other color choices available for the interior, including high-gloss wood and open-pore options like Bark Burr Walnut and Koa.

The Bentayga EWB packs a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, making 542 horsepower (404 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque. The large SUV can hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in a quick 4.6 seconds. Deliveries for the standard Bentayga EWB commence later this year.

Gallery: 2023 Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase