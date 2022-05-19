Listen to this article

Our spy photographers surprised us with a batch of photos showing a mystery new vehicle. This prototype was caught testing on German soil, though that doesn’t mean it comes from a local manufacturer. We have our theory about what we are looking at here but we’d love to hear your opinion in the comments section below. First, let’s see the facts.

This is obviously a small crossover with a bulky overall design language. The lack of an exhaust pipe at the back points towards a fully electric powertrain hiding underneath the skin. There’s something slightly unnatural in the proportions as the long wheelbase compared to the relatively compact dimensions create a very long area between the wheels and very small overhangs.

Gallery: Mystery electric crossover spy photos

13 Photos

The front end design looks like a mix between several different vehicles. We see cues from Audi in the shape of the radiator grille but the headlights have nothing in common with the current design language from Ingolstadt. Camouflage covers almost the entire fascia, though we see small round fog lamps in the lower section, as well as C-shaped LED daytime running lights.

At the back, we see a slightly more simplistic design which reminds us of Volkswagen’s current small crossover range. There’s a pair of LED taillights connected with a LED bar and that’s literally everything we can tell at the moment because camouflage covers pretty much the entire rear fascia.

So, what are we looking at? If you allow us to give our two cents, this vehicle looks like a Chinese electric crossover. We would even speculate this could be a new product from MG, though we can’t guarantee anything at the moment. The automaker currently has the ZS electric crossover with a zero-emissions powertrain and up to 273 miles on a single charge based on the WLTP cycle. Could this be a prototype for its successor? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.