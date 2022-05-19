Listen to this article

The BMW XM Concept will become a production model towards the end of 2022. Whether the design fits your liking is entirely up to you, but for better (or worse), it will look much like the outlandish concept that we saw last year.

At least that's what we're seeing here – a BMW XM allegedly caught with minimal disguise at an airport, courtesy of Wilco Blok on Instagram. The source of the images wasn't disclosed on the social media post, as well as the exact location of the airport.

However, the front, side, and rear of the "M of the future" are captured in photographs. Just browse through the photos above.

The polarizing massive grille is present on the alleged XM caught in the open. Though still concealed in the spy shot, we've already confirmed the presence of split headlights in the hybrid performance crossover.

On its side, the BMW XM is seen still adopting the sloping roofline through boxy design execution. The rear end shows the exposed vertically stacked tailpipes. All of these elements remain faithful to the XM Concept. Whether this is good or bad news, again, that's entirely up to you.

We're not sure where this alleged BMW XM is headed. There are several possibilities but one thing's for sure: we're nearing the launch of the performance model. If you're among those people that can't make peace with this design, we've had the chance to drive the pre-production prototype and it was promising.

The BMW XM with 644 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque will be launched this year, with the production units arriving in dealerships by the end of 2022. A hotter version with the promised 750 hp and 737 lb-ft of torque will arrive in 2023.