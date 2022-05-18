Listen to this article

Brabus has tuned a pair of Porsches that should excite a range of enthusiasts. The two cars are the Taycan Turbo S and the 911 Turbo S. The two couldn’t be more different, but that didn’t stop Brabus from working its making.

Brabus is offering two tunes for the 911 Turbo S coupe and convertible. The less-powerful P38S-720 upgrade cranks Porsche’s 3.8-liter flat-six to 720 horsepower (520 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s up from the car’s stock output of 650 hp (478 kW) and 541 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque.

The P38S-820 upgrade does as its name implies – increase power to 820 hp (603 kW). The car’s torque also jumps to 701 lb-ft (950 Nm). Both packs use Brabus’ auxiliary control unit for the engine that tweaks the injection, ignition, and boost pressure.

The increase in performance coincides with a visual upgrade that keeps all that power under control. Brabus offers a revised front fascia that reduces front-axle lift without affecting the active aerodynamics. At the rear, there’s a large diffuser with cutouts for the four 3.9-inch (100-millimeter) tailpipes from the Inconel exhaust system.

Brabus offers the tuned 911 Turbo S with staggered 21- and 22-inch wheels. Inside, the tuner provides the choice of high-gloss or matte finishes for its carbon pieces, and it offers glazing for a variety of interior components.

The Taycan upgrades are all visual, but they’re not just for show. Brabus adds new bodywork, like its carbon front splitter designed to reduce front-axle lift at high speeds. A three-piece rear spoiler and a new rear diffuser do the same at the back to minimize rear-axle lift. Carbon is big at Brabus, and the tuner uses it on the front camera surround, the rocker sills, and more.

Brabus tosses on 22-inch, 10-spoke wheels while tweaking the adaptive air suspension to lower the electric Porsche by 20 millimeters (0.8 inches). Inside, Brabus adds several unique touches, like the branded scuff plates and the aluminum pedals. Brabus will also glaze various interior components, like switches, air vents, and other components. The tuner also offers carbon trim throughout.