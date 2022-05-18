Listen to this article

The RX is currently the best-selling model of Lexus in the United States and the Japanese automaker knows how important it is for its overall market performance. The current generation model debuted in 2015 and has been on sale in America since the 2016 model year. A brand new generation is under development and its culmination will be reached on May 31 when the SUV will make its official and full debut.

The automaker has released the first teaser image with the 2023 RX showing a portion of the model’s front fascia. The new RX will obviously incorporate the latest design language of the marque and we see an evolution of the spindle grille design, which features a closed-off section at the top. The bumper seems to extend well into the bonnet area and the grille is flanked by LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs.

Not much can be said about the overall profile and appearance of the new SUV, though. However, we expect the new generation model to retain the basic shape of its predecessor, albeit with tweaks to the smaller details to give the 2023 model a more refined and modern look. We also expect to see sharper headlights and, potentially, a LED bar connecting the two clusters on the boot lid.

Lexus remains very tight-lipped about the new RX without revealing any information. There’s not a single word accompanying this teaser image, besides the announcement that it will make its debut on May 31. However, we are 99.99 percent sure the 2023 RX will launch with electrified engines. Word on the street is the naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 will be replaced by a turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four. The same combustion engine will reportedly be used in a new plug-in hybrid setup, which will become the model's range-topping powertrain.

More important changes are expected inside the cabin where the company’s new infotainment with a 12.3-inch touchscreen display should be available, very similar in look and functions to the one seen on the NX. An upgraded suite of safety systems is probably also in the cards.