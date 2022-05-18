Listen to this article

Brabus is probably not the first name that comes to mind when talking about Rolls-Royce but the tuning company has a new project based on the latest Ghost. We are positively surprised by the end result, which is a stylish and stunning-looking luxury sedan with more power and a more aggressive stance compared to the stock car.

The Ghost is probably not a car that needs performance upgrades given its nature but Brabus developed a complete carbon fiber package for the British sedan. The package consists of a front spoiler that mounts to the factory bumper, side air intakes, a subtle lip spoiler, a carbon fiber diffuser, and new exhaust pipe finishers. The tuning specialists say these tweaks not only give the Ghost a sportier look but also minimize the front-axle lift at high speeds.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Ghost Brabus 700

108 Photos

What is probably more important, the new Brabus tuning kit for the Ghost brings a healthy power upgrade. Thanks to new engine control unit maps and an optional performance exhaust system, the engine’s peak output increases by 129 horsepower (95 kilowatts) and 74 pound-feet (100 Newton-meters).

This brings the final output to 700 hp (515 kW) at 6,300 rpm and 701 lb-ft (950 Nm) at 2,000 rpm. Although the top speed remains electronically limited to 155 miles per hour (250 kilometers per hour), the sprint from a standstill to 62 mph (100 kph) now takes just 4.6 seconds.

A wheel package contributes further to the new more expressive look with four different designs in 21- and 22-inch sizes. Brabus also promises improved handling and optimized brake ventilation and cooling, which is always welcomed for a 700-hp car. A specifically designed lowering module for the air suspension perfectly corresponds with the new larger wheels, lowering the ride height by as much as 1.2 inches (30 millimeters).

Brabus is not the only tuning company to work on the new Ghost. Last year Spofec and Mansory also played with the luxury British sedan (see the related links above), though the work done by Brabus is by far the most comprehensive.