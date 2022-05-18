Listen to this article

Even though Mercedes unveiled the Concept EQG back in September 2021 at the IAA Munich, the electric off-roader won't go into production until 2024. We haven't heard much about the ICE-less G since the showcar premiered in Germany, but the three-pointed star is now making an important announcement. The zero-emissions SUV will be the brand's first production EV to use silicon anode chemistry in the battery pack.

The high-density cell chemistry won't come as standard on the EQG as the technology will be offered at an additional cost for a long-range derivative. Compared to existing battery packs, the newly developed cells promise to deliver a 20 to 40 percent boost in energy density, reaching more than 800 Wh/l at cell level. Kicking off with the electric G-Class, the silicon anode chemistry will increase the range of future EVs "by a significant amount" without creating packaging issues as the extra energy will be stored in the same space.

Photos Mercedes EQG Concept, IAA 2021

16 Photos

While Mercedes will have the EQG on sale in roughly two years from now, the long-range version won't be available at launch. The electric G-Class with silicon anode chemistry in batteries is estimated to hit the market about a year later as the three-pointed star is targeting a 2025 launch. The German luxury brand will therefore become Sila's first publicly announced automotive customer.

If the name doesn't ring a bell, it's a California-based company that specializes in developing next-gen lithium-ion battery materials. Mercedes made an investment in 2019 to bolster its electric product onslaught and the G will lead the way for long-range EVs. Sila will manufacture the silicon anode materials using entirely renewable energy at its new facility in Washington.

If there is one model in Mercedes' lineup that needs the best battery tech available, it's certainly the G-Class. Not only is it extremely heavy, but aerodynamics are not its friend. The EQG is likely to retain the ladder frame for off-road chops, and if it'll be anything like the concept, expect four electric motors.

Since we've mentioned investments made by the luxury automaker, Mercedes is already thinking ahead by teaming up with ProLogium to roll out EVs with solid-state batteries "in the coming years." These efforts are part of the automaker's goal to go purely electric by the end of the decade "wherever market conditions allow."