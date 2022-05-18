Listen to this article

Ford of Europe has announced its support of the call to ban internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in Europe by 2035. The Blue Oval is joining the other 27 companies behind this appeal, ensuring that all cars and vans are zero-emission from the said year, as well as establishing mandatory targets for charging infrastructure.

The appeal is in line with the previous target of Europe to become net zero emissions by 2050. However, the supporting companies stipulate that a clear timeline and legislation have to be enacted to ensure the transition to electric vehicles.

"At Ford in Europe, we believe that freedom of movement goes hand-in-hand with caring for our planet and each other," said Stuart Rowley, chair, Ford of Europe. "That’s why we are targeting all Ford vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035. To successfully achieve this, EU policymakers must also establish mandatory national targets for a seamless electric charging infrastructure that lives up to the growing demand for electric vehicles."

The EU decision-makers are currently deciding on new clean car rules, following a proposal by the EU Commission. The European Parliament and EU governments will decide their positions in June, with the final law expected to be adopted in autumn.

Ford is going all out on its electric vehicle offensive, with targets set as early as 2024. A Puma EV and two electric crossovers were teased last March, while five all-electric commercial vehicles are seen on the horizon. The Mustang Mach-E has been selling well in the Old Continent.

Meanwhile, Germany is pushing back on the 2035 combustion engine ban proposal, with the nation's ministry of transportation seeing some potential in renewable fuels. On the other hand, Italy wants some leniency for supercar makers amid this combustion engine ban, citing the disparity in the volume of production.