The 2023 Genesis GV60 is the brand’s second battery-electric vehicle, joining the G80 electric sedan. The electric crossover goes on sale today, and it starts at $59,980 (all prices include the $1,090 destination charge).

Genesis will offer the GV60 in the US in two configurations: Advanced or Performance. The entry-level GV60 Advanced AWD starts at that sub-$60,000 price point. The GV60 Performance begins at $68,980.

The Advanced trim pairs a 74-kilowatt front motor with a 160-kW rear motor to produce a combined 314 horsepower (234 kilowatts). The 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery delivers up to an estimated 248 miles of range (400 kilometers). The Performance pairs two 160-kW electric motors front and rear to make 429 hp (320 kW), with up to 483 hp (360 kW) available through a temporary Boost function. It offers a range of 235 miles (378 km).

On top of the more powerful front motor, the Performance AWD trim receives an electronically controlled suspension, an electronic limited-slip differential, heated rear seats, 21-inch alloy wheels, monobloc front brakes, Napa leather seating surfaces, microfiber suede headliner and pillars, and the Genesis Digital Key 2. The Digital Key allows owners to unlock their vehicle with compatible devices and share their key with others, like through iMessage on the iPhone.

Model Powertrain Horsepower Price GV60 Advanced AWD 74-kW front, 160-kW rear 314 hp (234 kW) $59,980 GV60 Performance AWD 160-kW front, 160-kW rear 429 hp (320 kW); 483 hp (360 kW), Boost $68,980

It might not seem like a lot, but Genesis packs the entry-level with a good amount of standard kit and safety features. Genesis makes its suite of safety features and advanced driver assistance systems standard on the Advanced AWD trim.

But Genesis goes beyond safety in the tech department, offering its new Face Connect system that allows drivers to unlock the GV60 with their faces. Drivers can connect the facial recognition system to their individual driver profile, allowing the car to adjust the driver’s seat, mirrors, and steering wheel to the driver’s preferred positions. They can then use the car’s Fingerprint Authentication System to start and drive the vehicle without the key.

The 2023 Genesis GV60 is on sale now in the US. However, sales are slowly beginning across the country. Genesis is starting sales in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York. Genesis also announced an agreement with Electrify America to offer three years of 30-minute complimentary charging from the car’s purchase date to GV60 owners.