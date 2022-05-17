Listen to this article

The multi-year teaser campaign for the BMW M3 Touring is nearing an end. In a new video, the brand puts the camera in the wagon with the test driver. He narrates his corner-by-corner experiences of taking the car around the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

As the video starts, the engineer in charge of the M3 Touring's driving dynamics explains to the test driver the recent tweaks to the model's setup. Compared to previous tunes, this one has stiffer springs at the rear and revisions to the dampers. This is supposed to reduce the understeer from earlier evaluations.

The test driver seems largely happy with the M3 Touring's handling. He mentions at one point stiffening the dampers to control body roll.

At the end of the video, Jörg Weidinger takes the wheel. He is a racing driver and is responsible for dynamic integration and racetrack applications of M models. They're now moving into finetuning the setup.

According to a recent rumor, the M3 Touring will debut in June. This fits with BMW teasing the unveiling of a new M car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed that runs from Thursday, June 23, through Sunday, 26 June.

"I am particularly looking forward to unveiling a certain vehicle to the world’s public for the first time – a vehicle we have been waiting a long time for," BMW M division CEO Frank van Meel said in the Goodwood teaser.

All signs suggest the M3 Touring shares the same 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine as the sedan. It makes 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission would send power to an all-wheel-drive system. There's no indication of a rear-drive setup and a manual gearbox would be available for the wagon.

For folks in the United States looking forward to the speedy wagon, there's bad news. BMW USA confirms there are no plans to offer the M3 Touring in the country. The company said it investigated the possibility and decided that homologation was "cost-prohibitive" because of the expense of crash testing.