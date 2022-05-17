Listen to this article

Leave it to Brabus to take an already ostentatious SUV and make it even more opulent. For starters, the AMG G63 is no longer a sports utility vehicle, but rather a pickup. If you're getting a feeling of déjà vu, it's because the Bottrop tuner introduced the 800 Adventure XLP in early 2020. The wild truck has now returned, and it's packing a greater punch than before. After all, its predecessor was severely underpowered at "only" 789 hp.

The mighty V8 has had its displacement bumped to 4.4 liters while the two turbochargers made way for Brabus' own pair. A custom exhaust system had to be developed, not necessarily to extract more power, but out of necessity since the pickup conversion came along with a stretched wheelbase. With the revamped engine, the wild truck now pushes out a meaty 888 hp (662 kW) and 922 lb-ft (1,250 Nm). However, torque is electronically capped at 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) to ensure the drivetrain's longevity.

Brabus 900 XLP One of Ten

51 Photos

Courtesy of the bigger engine, you're looking at a G63 that'll do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in as little as 4.4 seconds and top out at a limited 130 mph (210 km/h) because of the all-terrain tires. The chunky Pirelli Scorpion ATR rubber measuring 325/55 R22 covers Brabus' 22-inch forged wheels with striking red accents housed within the bulging fender flares with an exposed carbon fiber finish.

The 900 XLP is a truly go-anywhere vehicle thanks to an enormous ground clearance of 19.2 inches (49 centimeters) after installing portal axles. Brabus widened the body by a whopping 4.6 in (11.6 cm) while the overall length has blossomed to an imposing 209 in (5.31 meters) or 27.1 in (68.9 cm) more than before. If you like numbers, that winch is good for pulling up to 9,921 lbs (4,500 kg).

To the surprise of no one, the whole package costs a small fortune, especially once you factor in the limited availability. The Brabus 900 XLP "One of Ten" is offered for an eye-watering €658,625 or nearly $690,000 at current exchange rates.