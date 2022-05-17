Listen to this article

The SLS AMG Electric Drive was a shy attempt from Mercedes' performance division to develop a speedy EV. It is believed a grand total of nine cars were ever made by replacing the naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 with quad electric motors, one for each wheel. Even a decade later, its technical specifications are nothing to scoff at since the zero-emissions coupe had 740 horsepower (552 kilowatts) and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque.

The EV scene has drastically evolved since 2012 and Mercedes-AMG is selling go-faster versions of the EQE sedan and EQE liftback. Work is well underway at a dedicated electric architecture from Affalterbach that will be inaugurated on an ICE-less sports car by the middle of the decade. As a taste of what's to come, the Vision AMG concept will break cover on Thursday, May 19.

It's too early to know for sure, but we're getting the impression the AMG Vision will serve as a sportier interpretation of the Vision EQXX. While that one was conceived to be an efficiency king achieved courtesy of an ultra-low drag coefficient of 0.17, the new concept is going to focus on performance. It'll obviously be shorter than the preceding EV and should carry a more aggressive body in keeping with AMG's ethos.

We'll remind you the Vision EQXX had a relatively modest 201 horsepower generated by an electric motor mounted at the back. It's unclear whether a front e-motor will be added to the Vision AMG, but expect a lot more punch from the sporty concept. A beefier setup should significantly cut the seven-second sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) of the previous concept, which was capped at just 87 mph (140 km/h).

All will be revealed on May 19 when AMG will preview what it has in store for the impending EV era. Mercedes' performance arm has promised "a fully dedicated electric architecture from the ground up" and this concept could provide a window into the future of a halo car.