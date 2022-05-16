Listen to this article

An updated BMW 3 Series is coming soon. That's the literal word from BMW today, which took to social media with a short teaser video showing the shadowed face of its enduring sedan. As for exactly how soon it's coming, we can't say for sure.

The teaser stops short of offering more information, and the shadowed car doesn't reveal much aside from the headlights. However, with the hot M3 CSL slated to debut on May 20 and an M3 Touring expected in June, we'd venture to say coming soon means very soon indeed.

There's also the fact that we may have already seen the car in its entirety. BMW officially debuted the new i3 sedan for China at the end of March, and the EV is widely believed to preview the updated 3 Series for the rest of the world.

Supporting this theory are spy photos we've seen in recent months, showing 3 Series test vehicles with modest camouflage hiding details on the front and back. If the China-spec i3 is indeed the template for this facelift, the primary change comes with the headlights that lose their notch at the bottom. The teaser actually backs this up, as we see no break in the outlining daytime LEDs. As such, the front fascia should be smoother without notch-associated body lines. Corner intakes trade some width for height. Changes at the rear are likely relegated to minor differences with taillight and fascia designs.

In addition to a minor exterior facelift, changes are expected inside as well. The new i3 photos from China don't offer a look at the interior, but spy photos point to some significant upgrades. Among them, we expect a big curved display similar to the iX. That will necessitate changes to features such as the climate control vents, and spy shots already suggest a new steering wheel is coming for the driver. Given the rapid evolution of technology, software upgrades are also likely part of BMW's plan for the new 3 Series.

With the teaser train rolling, we are likely just a few weeks or even days away from an official debut.