The BMW X6 is undergoing a redesign, and our spy photographers have captured the crossover testing at the Nurburgring race track. The X6 is getting its mid-cycle refresh, but it goes beyond the usual front- and rear-end styling changes. The crossover will also receive a revamped interior.

The new photos show the low-slung, swooping crossover wearing a full-body camouflage wrap. However, we expect BMW to keep most of the styling changes relegated to the fascias. At the front, BMW slims down the headlights and redesigns the internals. The extensive camo and cladding along the front bumper suggest it'll get a new design, too.

BMW tweaks the crossover's bumper and taillights at the back, but there aren't any significant changes. Those are found inside, where BMW will install its dual-screen dash display with the brand's latest iDrive 8 software. The new displays will also coincide with BMW revamping the center console with a fresh design that should see the X6 receive BMW's new rocker gear selector control.

There haven't been any hints that BMW will perform major surgery on the X6's powertrain lineup. The current crop of engines should carry over unchanged, although there is always the chance that BMW will make a few tweaks that improve fuel economy or output by a few percentage points.

We expect BMW will launch the regular X6 before introducing the hotter X6 M, which we have already spotted out testing. The crossover's twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 will power the new X6 M, pumping out 617 horsepower (454 kilowatts) in its current Competition configuration and hitting 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.7 seconds.

BMW hasn't set a date for the X6's big reveal, but the company could show it off alongside the redesigned X5. If that happens, we could see the refreshed X6 break cover before the end of the year. If not, we expect the X5 to debut before BMW pulls off the cover to the X6. The hotter X6 M should arrive last. There are rumors that BMW will begin new X6 production begin early next year. It should arrive in the US in mid-2023.