Listen to this article

Well, the rumors were true. Mercedes will launch the next-generation GLC crossover on June 1. The company is previewing the model’s debut with a rear-end teaser that doesn’t show much on its own, but a few tweaks in the photo editor reveal quite a bit of its styling.

The new GLC takes its design inspiration from the new C-Class, which shouldn’t come as a surprise as the two share their underpinnings. Mercedes says the new GLC will sport a fully digital cockpit with “extensive standard equipment.” The crossover will have a “variable space,” which will likely feature sliding second-row seats. It will also include the brand’s MBUX infotainment system.

Gallery: 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Teaser

3 Photos

The GLC will also borrow its powertrains from the new C-Class. Electrification will play a big part in them, with Mercedes offering both mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants. Mercedes will offer three PHEVs, which will offer more than 62 miles (100 kilometers) of all-electric range and reach speeds up to 148 miles per hour (238 kilometers per hour) with just the electric motor. Mercedes will make its 4Matic all-wheel-drive system standard across the GLC lineup.

The GLC’s new platform sees the crossover grow in size over the outgoing model, which translates into a larger trunk space with more head and legroom. Mercedes will help drivers manage that extra length with rear-wheel steering, which the company offers as an option, along with the air suspension.

Earlier this year, we got to drive a prototype that left us hopeful that the new GLC would be a vast upgrade over the current-generation model. The company’s most popular model will come with a lot of standard technology, with even more available from the options list, like the 360-degree camera.

Mercedes will roll out the regular GLC variants before revealing the high-output AMG versions. While the crossover has a June 1 debut date at 5 p.m. CEST (11 a.m. ET), we expect the US-spec version to get a separate reveal later. The GLC could go on sale in Europe as soon as this September, but US sales will likely start later. We also expect Mercedes to launch an all-electric EQC SUV variant, which will share a bespoke EV platform with the EQC sedan.