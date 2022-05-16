Listen to this article

The Maserati MC20 Cielo is the official name for the convertible version of the Italian brand's mid-engined model. The vehicle's full unveiling is on May 25.

Cielo is the Italian word for "sky," which is a fitting name for a model without a roof. "Cielo represents a different concept of performance and an unparalleled multi-sensorial driving experience. When its roof is open, new possibilities become within reach," according to the brand's description for the YouTube teaser video.

Maserati will build the Cielo on the same assembly line as the MC20 coupe at its Viale Ciro Menotti factory.

In December 2021, Maserati released a gallery of images showing an MC20 Cielo with its roof in place. The camouflage had a pattern depicting clouds over a sky blue background, which might have been an early tease of the model's name.

Gallery: Maserati MC20 Convertible Teased

8 Photos

Judging from the pictures, MC20 Cielo appears to have a double-bubble roof. The top might stow in the spot where the coupe has its clear engine cover, meaning that droptop buyers may lose that view of the Nettuno V6.

Power should still come from the same 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 as the coupe. It makes 621 horsepower (463 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (729 newton-meters). The powerplant features two spark plugs per cylinder and an F1-derived pre-chamber combustion system. An eight-speed dual-clutch transmission routes the power to the rear axle.

The coupe gets to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 201 mph (323 kph). The mechanism for folding the roof would add some weight, so the Cielo is probably a bit slower.

When the MC20 launched, Maserati confirmed that convertible and electric variants were on the way. According to the product plan from 2020, the MC20 EV is also supposed to debut this year. The company isn't teasing a timeframe for the EV's debut yet, and it's not clear whether an electric Cielo is happening.