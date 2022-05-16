Listen to this article

Nissan unveiled the production-ready Z seven months ago, so suffice it to say, pricing details have been a long time coming. The 370Z successor wants to be your "attainable dream car" by carrying a starting price of $39,990 for the Sport trim, plus $1,025 for destination and handling fees. Compared to the Supra, it does seem like a bargain as it undercuts the 3.0 by a substantial $11,900. Not only that, but it's cheaper than the 2.0 by $3,550.

Customers have the freedom to choose between a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic transmission without any price differences. The Performance version we tested is available for $49,990 and Nissan will throw in a mechanical limited-slip differential, forged 19-inch Rays wheels, and beefier brakes. For the $10,000 premium, you also get heated seats wrapped in leather, an eight-speaker Bose sound system, and a nine-inch touchscreen instead of the standard eight-inch setup.

2023 Nissan Z First Drive

40 Photos

The 2023 Nissan Z Performance with the 6MT has a rev-matching function and all cars get heated mirrors as well as aluminum pedals. This upper-spec trim comes equipped with Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and Wi-Fi hotspot inside.

Act fast and you can get your hands on one of the $52,990 Proto Spec edition limited to 240 cars for the United States. Aside from a plaque denoting its special status, it gets a bespoke exterior and interior finish as a nod to the 2020 Z Proto. It rides on 19-inch wheels with a bronze finish paired with yellow brake calipers. The rear-wheel-drive performance coupe is dressed in Ikazuchi Yellow and has matching yellow accents on the inside.

The Sport and Performance can be ordered with several two-tone paints available from $895 to $1,695 if you want this Passion Red TriCoat finish. There are more ways to spend money on a new Z as Nissan offers an assortment of accessories:

Splash guards – $335

Dual racing stripe – $595

Exterior welcome lighting – $395

USB charging cable set – $90

Floor mat package with first aid kit and cargo net - $380 Sport or $400 Performance / Proto Spec

Illuminated kick plate in brushed metallic or black metallic - $400 or $500

Interior door scuff protection - $210

Interior accent lighting - $445

Nissan will have the 2023 Z on sale in the US this summer.