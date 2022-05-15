Listen to this article

It's been a few years already since BMW introduced the current-generation X5. Shown in 2018 for the 2019 model year, the G05 version of the Sports Activity Vehicle has become a popular nameplate for the German automaker.

BMW wants to keep the demand for the X5 alive by introducing a Life Cycle Impulse (LCI) for the model. The facelifted model has been spotted testing several times before, wrapped in camouflage front and back. And now, YouTube's CarSpyMedia caught the five-seat high-rider while making rounds at the Nurburgring.

Gallery: New BMW X5 Spy Shots

11 Photos

Just like the one you see in these spy images, the BMW X5 facelift caught at the 'Ring has its front and rear fascias all covered up, signifying that the automaker is giving the model an update on these areas. We're expecting a narrower set of headlights, while a restyled bumper should also be on the agenda. Meanwhile, the grille could also get an adjustment, though we're not expecting any increase in size... yet. Meanwhile, the rear end, despite the heavy concealment, could only get an update on its taillights.

However, the bevy of updates will more likely be seen in the cabin to allow for the latest technology, such as the BMW's iDrive 8 and its large dash-mounted dual-screen display.

In the powertrain department, details are scarce at this point but we're not expecting any dramatic changes. The high-performance X5 M will still use the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that puts out 617 horsepower (460 kilowatts) in the Competition guise.

Speaking of the M, the X5 M has also been spotted while testing before, which means the performance model will likewise receive design updates.

The launch date for the updated BMW X5 hasn't been announced yet. However, we're expecting a global reveal towards the latter part of the year, just in time for the 2023 model year.