BMW’s M Division is preparing to introduce its 3rd CSL model ever after a 20-year hiatus with the upcoming M4 CSL. To celebrate this exciting moment, the BMW M Division is sharing blurry teaser photos of the M4 CSL on Instagram. BMW M hasn’t released a CSL since the E46 M3 CSL, which makes the upcoming G82 M4 CSL a very exciting rarity in the BMW lineup.

The 2023 BMW G82 M4 CSL is the third model to ever wear the CSL moniker. This hallowed designation started in 1972 when BMW created the 3.0 CSL as a homologation special so that it could race in European Touring Cars. The 3.0 CSL was limited to only 500 units and represented the best in racing technology in a BMW road car.

The CSL nameplate returned in 2003 for the BMW E46 M3 CSL. The E46 M3 CSL was an impressive performer but was surrounded by controversy since BMW chose to only offer the E46 M3 CSL with a single-clutch automated manual SMG transmission in place of a 6-speed manual that was available on the base E46 M3. Today the E46 M3 CSL is a coveted collector’s car that some enthusiasts are converting to manuals. Besides the controversial transmission, BMW increased the power of the high revving naturally aspirated S54 straight-6 to 355 horsepower (265 Kilowatts) and 273 lb-ft (370 Newton Meters) of torque. BMW also removed over 200lbs from the E46 M3 CSL when compared to the base car.

When it comes to the new G82 M4 CSL rumors suggest that BMW will stay true to the CSL formula. We expect the power output of the S58 to rise to around 550 horsepower (410 Kilowatts) over the G82 M4 Competitions 503 horsepower (375 Kilowatts). Don’t expect BMW to offer a manual transmission as the ZF 8-Speed will most likely see use in the G82 M4 CSL due to the increased power of its twin-turbo straight-6.

Based on spy shots, the G82 M4 CSL will also benefit from revised aerodynamics with a unique ducktail spoiler like previous CSL models. Rumors also suggest that BMW found a way to remove 220lbs (100kg) from the G82 M4 CSL when compared to the base car. This is said to include a rear seat delete along with the use of lightweight materials.

