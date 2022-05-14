Listen to this article

Have you ever wondered which Lamborghini Aventador is the quickest in a drag race? Well, today is your lucky day, because the team at carwow assembled every single version of the Lamborghini Aventador ever created for a drag race. From base to SVJ, let’s see which Aventador is the king of the drag strip.

The Lamborghini Aventador debuted in 2011, which means that it’s been in production for over a decade. During this extended production run, the team at Lamborghini has continuously worked on new and better versions of the base car. This process allowed the engineers at Lamborghini to perfect the Aventador platform and extract every bit of performance. The Aventador is being replaced with a new V12 supercar in 2023, which means the 2022 Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae is the last version of this iconic supercar.

To kick things off we have the original Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4, which debuted in 2011. The Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 serves as the base for every version to follow, which means it is a critical starting point. The Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 is powered by a 6.5-liter V12 L539 engine that produces 690 horsepower (515 Kilowatts) and 509 lb-ft (690 Newton-meters) of torque. This powerful V12 engine sends power to all four wheels via a 7-speed single-clutch automated manual transmission, which is built by Graziano Trasmissioni in Turin, Italy.

Next in the lineup is the Lamborghini Aventador S LP 740-4, which debuted in 2016 as an update to the Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4. The 6.5-liter V12 was upgraded to produce 730 horsepower (544 Kilowatts) while torque output remained the same at 509 lb-ft (690 Newton-meters). The drive train remained similar to the original Aventador and minor exterior tweaks were added to improve aerodynamic performance.

The Lamborghini Aventador SuperVeloce LP750-4 debuted in 2015 as the first performance version of the Aventador. The Lamborghini Aventador SuperVeloce LP750-4 features a more powerful upgraded 6.5-liter V12 engine that produces 740 horsepower (552 Kilowatts) and 509 lb-ft (690 Newton-meters) of torque. The Aventador SuperVeloce LP750-4 also features a 100lb (50 kilograms) weight savings and an additional 180% increase in downforce when compared to the original Aventador LP 700-4.

Next up we have the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ LP770-4, which represents one of the most impressive creations from Lamborghini. Upon its debut, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ LP770-4 set the production car lap record around the Nürburgring with a time of 6 minutes and 44 seconds. The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ LP770-4 is powered by a heavily upgraded version of the L539 V12 that now produces 759 hp (566 Kilowatts) and 531 lb-ft (731 Newton Meters) of torque. Along with engine upgrades the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ LP770-4 offers 40% more downforce when compared to the Lamborghini Aventador SuperVeloce LP750-4 while reducing its drag coefficient by 1%.

The Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae is the fianle of the Aventador's 11 year production run. This limited-production supercar was limited to only 350 examples. It features 10 years’ worth of Aventador production experience along with the most powerful V12 in the Aventador lineup with 769 horsepower (574 Kilowatts) and 531 lb-ft (731 Newton Meters) of torque. Unfortunately, the Lamborghini Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae used in the carwow drag race could not complete because it did not complete its required break-in miles on the engine.

