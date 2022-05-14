Listen to this article

The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL is probably one of the most important cars by the automaker. It also happens to be one of the most beautiful cars – not only in the history of Mercedes-Benz but with the entire world, and rightfully so.

The 300 SL's overall sleek shape and the sporty yet classy design have made the two-seat coupe pleasing to look at. Add the fact that it's also a rare breed as only over a thousand units were ever made – a bit fewer in existence today. Legendary racer Fangio used to own one of the roadster versions, which was auctioned off earlier this year.

Gallery: Rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Alloy Gullwing sells for $4.62m

5 Photos

YouTube's Woodworking Art wants to capture the beauty of the Mercedes coupe through a wood-carved replica. The channel, which has made a number of wood-carved masterpieces and cool vehicles, said that it took a lot of time and meticulous work to complete every detail and moving part of the said classic sports car.

There is a lot to like about this wood-carved 300 SL replica but what we love the most is the fact that both the hood and trunk open, while the gullwing door works like the original model. The doors even have latches to mimic the iconic doors of the Mercedes coupe.

Speaking of the Mercedes 300 SL, the road-legal race car version of the 300 SL, the Mercedes 300 SLR has recently hit the news for a good reason. According to sources, one of the two 1956 Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut coupes ever made was allegedly sold in an exclusive auction.

The price? $142 million, or twice the $70 million sale price of a Ferrari 250 GTO back in 2018, essentially making the 1956 Mercedes 300 SLR Uhlenhaut coupe the world's most expensive car ever sold.