Listen to this article

Fiat has culled its lineup in the US, but the brand continues serving other markets. In the Uk, customers will have two new special-edition Fiat models to choose from, and both come with a Garmin smartwatch. The two companies have partnered on a pair of special edition Tipo and Panda models that include an exclusive livery, interior visual upgrades, and a Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch.

The Panda gets a Foresta Green livery with orange accents down the side. Orange is also used for the “Panda” script on the 15-inch matte-black wheels. Fiat further dresses up the Garmin-inspired model with matte-gray skid plates, mirror caps, and side moldings. The special-edition Panda also sports fog lights and black roof rails.

Gallery: Fiat Tipo And Panda Garmin Special Editions

6 Photos

Inside, Fiat spruces up the black fabric seats with contrasting orange stitching. It comes standard with air conditioning, a seven-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and steering-wheel controls. Its hybrid 1.0-liter engine makes 70 horsepower (52 kilowatts).

The Tipo Garmin Special Edition is available in the same Foresta Green livery, but Fiat also offers it in Gelato White, Colosseo Gray, Maestro Gray, and Cinema Black. The Tipo sports orange accents, but Fiat applies the color to the grille, wheel accents, and side design line. Matte gray also appears on the model, covering the mirror caps, fog light surrounds, side skirts, and the front and rear bumpers.

Fiat adds orange details on the seats to upgrade the interior. Powering the Tipo is its 1.5-liter turbocharged mild-hybrid engine that makes 130 hp (96 kW).

Both also come with the Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch, which offers more than 20 preloaded outdoor and indoor sports apps. The watch can record up to 200 hours of activity, with the battery lasting up to 6 days in smartwatch mode. The watch boasts 14 hours of battery life in GPS mode. It’s compatible with both Apple and Android Smartphones.

Fiat’s lineup consists of just one model in the US, the 500X, so these two won’t go on sale here. Instead, the two new special-edition Fiat models are available in the UK. They’ll be sold alongside the regular Panda and Tipo models and the 500X, 500, and 500 electric.