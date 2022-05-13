Listen to this article

Bugatti will deliver the first production example of the Centodieci to a customer in a few weeks. To build hype for the release, the supercar maker is highlighting the workmanship that goes into crafting the cabin of this limited-run machine.

The Centodieci's exterior pays homage to the Bugatti EB 110 from the 1990s, and this inspiration also carries over to the interior. The brand says that the styling for the door panels, instrument panel, and center tunnel uses the older supercar as an influence.

Gallery: Inside The Bugatti Centodieci

9 Photos

"With the elegant quilted pattern and perforations, we oriented ourselves toward the Centodieci’s historical predecessor, the Bugatti EB 110 in its Super Sport design," Jörg Grumer, Head of Color and Trim at Bugatti Design.

Bugatti's technicians have an eye for detail when assembling each Centodieci’s interior. It takes 16 weeks for each one to come together. Producing the embossed EB logo on the headrest takes over four days. Also, the company has someone to hand-stitch each square of the quilted leather on the seats. At the end, someone evaluates the chairs for a whole day to make sure everything is perfect.

The Centodieci uses Bugatti's 8.0-liter W16 quad-turbo engine that makes 1,600 horsepower (1,176 kilowatts). This lets the supercar reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.4 seconds, 124 mph (200 kph) in 6.1 seconds, and 186 mph (300 kph) in 13.1 seconds. There's an electronically limited top speed of 236 mph (380 kph).

In comparison, the EB 110 had a quad-turbo 3.5-liter V12 making 603 hp (450 kW) for the Super Sport variant. The GT version used the same engine, but it made 552 hp (412 kW). The more powerful version could hit 62 mph in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 218 mph (351 kph).

Bugatti is building just ten units of the Centodieci at a price of €8 million each. All of them already have buyers.