Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Ferrari is developing a version of the SF90 Stradale with improved aerodynamics at the front. The revised hood gains an S-duct, and there are small tweaks to the vents in the fascia. It's not currently clear what other changes the company is planning for this model.

Gallery: Ferrari SF90 Versione Speciale Spy Photos

The Ford Fusion Active is a boxy crossover that might arrive in the US in the next couple of years. This one has a bit less camouflage than examples in earlier spy shots. There are different taillights, and this example doesn't have some of the fake body panels from previous development vehicles.

Gallery: Ford Fusion Active Spy Photos

The Honda Civic Type R debuts in June. The brand continues to develop the hot hatch on the track. This one appears to be production-ready but has a wrap covering the body.

Gallery: 2023 Honda Civic Type R

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato will be a high-riding version of the supercar. It gains a scoop on the roof. There is reportedly additional underbody protection that includes skid plates, mudguards, and reinforced side skirts.

Gallery: New Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Spy Shots

The Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS will likely give the droptop the powertrain from the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. The mill makes 493 horsepower (368 kilowatts) and 331 pound-feet (449 Newton-meters). Plus, it revs to 9,000 rpm. The body gains scoops on top of the rear fenders.

Gallery: Porsche 718 Spyder RS Spy Photos

The Porsche 911 ST will be the latest heritage model from the brand. Judging from the spy shots, it'll use the 911 GT3 Touring as a starting point and will add strakes behind the front wheels. There will likely be other tweaks, too.

Gallery: Porsche 911 ST First Spy Photos

Porsche isn't giving up on the Panamera, even though the Taycan EV is a success. This development vehicle for the new model wears lots of camouflage on the rear and decals to distort the size of the headlights.

Gallery: 2024 Porsche Panamera New Spy Shots

The Volkswagen Aero B is the brand's upcoming electric sedan. VW tries to hide that this is an EV by giving it tiny, fake exhaust pipes. We are also expecting a revised front end that would look more like the models in the brand's ID lineup.

Gallery: 2023 Volkswagen Aero B new spy photos

This next-gen Volkswagen Passat Wagon for the European market appears to be wearing very light camouflage. This is the plug-in hybrid variant, and you can see the charging port on the driver's side front fender.

Gallery: 2024 VW Passat PHEV spy photos