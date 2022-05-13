Listen to this article

BMW has launched (probably) thousands of special editions since the company was founded in 1916, but there have only been two Coupe Sport Lightweight models. The most recent came out in 2003 as the M3 E46 CSL while the one before it dates to 1972 when the 3.0 CSL was introduced as a homologation special. Fast forward to 2022, the iconic suffix is returning for a hardcore M4 G82. It'll debut on May 20, so still plenty of time left for teasers.

The M division took to Instagram to show a blurry profile of the M4 CSL and red accents running across the whole lower side of the sporty coupe. We've seen the striking color before in recent spy shots where the attention-grabbing red was applied onto the calipers and bucket seats with their carbon fiber shell. In addition, the prototype had red shift paddles, stitching, and "CSL" logo embroidered on the lower section of the center console.

Separately, our spies have captured a fully camouflaged prototype with its mean soundtrack during last-minute testing. Despite the disguise, the ducktail spoiler quite visible and serves as a visual nod to the previous CSL models. Expect a lot of changes over the M4 Competition since BMW is expected to offer the track-focused machine strictly with two seats. Deleting the rear bench will be part of a substantial diet that will shave off more than 220 pounds (100 kilograms).

Don't go looking for a manual shift lever since the M4 CSL will be an automatic-only affair, with power delivered exclusively to the rear wheels. Speaking of which, the S58 engine is rumored to get a massive bump from the Competition's 503 hp to roughly 550 hp. For even more oomph, a juicy rumor indicates BMW M is plotting an M4 CSL-based Hommage with 600 hp as the highlight of its 50th anniversary being celebrated in 2022.

When it debuts a week from today, expect an astronomical price tag for what will be a limited-run special edition. Enthusiasts will likely have to pay six figures and fight to secure what we've heard will be only about 1,000 cars.