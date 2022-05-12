Listen to this article

Hasbro and Lego are names that are synonymous with childhood. The two toy companies have branched out beyond plastic figurines and building blocks over the years, becoming cultural powerhouses. The pair have now partnered to create something new together – a transforming Lego Optimus Prime.

The Autobot, modeled after the G1 Optimus Prime character, stands 15 inches (35 centimeters) tall in robot mode. Once it transforms into a truck, it shrinks to just over 5.5 inches (15 cm) high. However, it grows to 27 inches (10.5 cm) in length and 4.5 inches (12 cm) in width. It’s a big build that requires 1,508 pieces to complete.

Gallery: Lego Optimus Prime

11 Photos

This is the first time Lego and Hasbro have partnered on a product, and the two went all-out for it. The Lego Optimus Prime features 19 points of articulation, which allows the build to transform between its robot and alt truck modes, which look highly detailed. What’s nice about the figure is that it can convert from one variant to the other without needing to be rebuilt each time – a first.

The kit includes more than just Optimus Prime, though. It also comes with the ion Blaster, the Energon ax, and an Energon Cube. The kit also features the Autobot Matrix of Leadership that Prime can store in the chest chamber. There’s even a detailed display plaque to place next to the completed build.

Transformers rocked the world in 1984 when the toys hit store shelves, and the show hit TV screens across the country. The sentient robots and their battles have enthralled more than one generation of kids. The franchise has spawned numerous TV shows, movies, other media, and a long line of toys.

The Lego Optimus Prime goes on sale on June 1 for builders 18+, though we bet its appeal is ageless. It will cost $169.99 in the US. Maybe we’ll get to see more Transformers get the Lego treatment in the future.