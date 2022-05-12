Listen to this article

Like most sedans, the Subaru Legacy is suffering from dwindling sales. The automaker introduced the seventh-generation version for the 2020 model year, and now Subaru is giving it its mid-cycle refresh. The 2023 Subaru Legacy will begin arriving at dealers in the fall, but will the redesign be enough to stop the sales slide? Legacy sales are down nearly 10 percent for the year.

The Legacy’s update includes a redesigned front fascia, which is a good place to start with any refresh. The car gets a new, more aggressive front bumper below a larger grille and restyled LED headlights. The 2023 Legacy will arrive in Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, and Touring XT trim levels.

Subaru also gives the sedan its latest version of its EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, and it also offers a new Wide-Angle Mono Camera on the Touring XT. The wide-angle camera expands the system’s field of view, making it easier to recognize pedestrians and bicycles at low-speed intersections. Models equipped with blind-spot detection with lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert now feature automatic emergency steering, too.

One big change that arrives for 2023 comes to the Legacy Sport. Gone is the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter boxer four-cylinder. Subaru will now let its turbocharged 2.4-liter power the trim. The engine makes 260 horsepower (193 kilowatts) and 277 pound-feet (375 Newton-meters) of torque, and Subaru further helps it stand out with its styling.

The 2023 Legacy Sport will wear a red accent across the grille while gray adorns its side mirrors, trunk spoiler, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The Sport trim builds on the Premium, adding a sport-tuned suspension, a moonroof, LED fog lights, and more to the package. However, Subaru also adds additional safety equipment like reverse automatic braking and a driver distraction mitigation system.

All 2023 Legacy models arrive with the brand’s Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and the brand’s Lineartronic continuously variable transmission. Subaru’s entry-level engine, the 2.5-liter naturally aspirated boxer engine, makes the same 182 hp (135 kW) and 176 lb-ft (238 Nm) for the 2023 model year. We expect pricing information to arrive closer to the car’s on-sale date.