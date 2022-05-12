Listen to this article

Buyers of the 2023 Audi S6 and S7 in the United States can order the sporty models with the new Design Edition package that adds some style to match their speed. The equipment is a $2,500 option, and the automaker says it's only available for the 2023 model year. Customers can start placing orders for the Design Edition in June 2022.

The Design Edition S6 and S7 come in the exclusive exterior color Arrow Gray with a Brilliant Black roof. If you don't like this special shade, the other choices are: Brilliant and Mythos Black Metallic, Daytona Gray Pearl Effect, Firmament Blue Metallic, Florett Silver Metallic, Glacier White Metallic, Tango Red Metallic, and Ultra Blue Metallic.

Gallery: 2023 Audi S6 and S7 Design Edition package

14 Photos

Much of the exterior trim on the Design Edition is the shade Liquid Chrome Dark. There are also high-gloss black elements for the Four Rings emblems, model badges, window surrounds, and mirror caps. Audi tints the headlight lenses to give them a darker look.

The Design Edition models ride on 21-inch wheels. The ones on the S6 have a textured finish, and the five spokes split into a V shape at the rim. The styling for the S7 features open, trapezoidal elements where each spoke splits off. Both have S-branded red brake calipers.

Inside, these vehicles have sport seats with black Valcona leather upholstery. The gearshift, lower console, and knee pads are Dinamica, which is Audi's microfiber fabric. The flat-bottom steering wheel gets Alcantara covering and is heated. Red contrast stitching adds some color to the cabin.

The 2023 Audi S6 and S7 in the US also get the brand's new electric-powered compressor system. The tech includes an electric motor with a small turbine that quickly builds boost pressure. The result is sharper throttle response and less noticeable turbo lag. Even with this update, the output from the twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 remains at 444 horsepower (331 kilowatts).