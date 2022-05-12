Listen to this article

Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

Mazda has already confirmed it won’t launch a new Mazda6 based on the platform of the CX-60, though that doesn’t mean we can’t dream a little. This rendering proposes a radical new look for the sedan, combined with proportions that are specific for a car based on an RWD platform.

Toyota is shifting its EV strategy into a higher gear with no fewer than 15 new zero-emissions vehicles coming from Toyota and Lexus. The Japanese firm is expected to develop a competitor for the Volkswagen ID.3, and this is what it could look like.

Volkswagen is already working on the next-generation Passat, which is expected to become the last generation Passat with combustion power. A plug-in hybrid version is likely going to steal a good portion of the sales of diesel-powered models, and we now have this rendering previewing its sleek exterior design.

The design of Hyundai’s electric sedan was put back on the drawing board for a one last final emergency tweak but the final product is expected to arrive in the coming months. This rendering shows a stylish and sleek electric saloon with influences from the Prophecy concept.