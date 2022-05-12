Listen to this article

BMW is celebrating half a century of its M division in 2022, but archrival Mercedes is marking an anniversary of its own. The equivalent performance branch, AMG, is blowing the 55th candle on its birthday cake through several special editions. We've already seen the A35, CLA 35, and G63 in the "Edition 55" flavor, and now the time has come to check out the CLA 45 Edition 55. It's joined by the A45 hatchback and the CLA 45 Shooting Brake.

Mercedes-AMG is only showing images of the swoopy sedan, which will be the only one of the trio to be sold in the United States where the hatch and wagon body styles are not available. The sporty compact cars receive the AMG Aerodynamic package with a meaner front apron containing a beefy splitter and bumper canards. At the back, you'll notice the new deflectors on what we're being told are "simulated air outlets," which is just a fancy term for saying fake vents.

2023 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 Edition 55

6 Photos

The peeps from Affalterbach claim all the extra bits are more than just for show after being developed in the wind tunnel. To spruce up the Edition 55, Mercedes throws in the Night Package with an assortment of glossy black exterior elements and the quad exhaust tips finished with a dark chrome appearance. In addition, the Panamericana grille gets black louvers while the model badges come in black as well.

Customers can get the cars in either Digital White Metallic or this stealthy Cosmos Black Metallic. All vehicles ride on 19-inch AMG wheels finished in Titanium Grey and "Edition 55" lettering on the center caps. There's also a retro decal running along the bottom section of the doors that prominently shows the AMG logo. Even the silver fuel filler cap carries AMG lettering to drive the point home.

Stepping inside the black and red cabin, you are going to find even more Edition 55 references, along with a two-tone leather upholstery and a black 12 o'clock marking on the steering wheel. The door sill plates light up with red AMG logos and you even get AMG-branded black velour floor mats with red stitching.

Those who pony up the extra cash over a regular 45 or 45 S model also get an indoor car cover in black with a silver AMG logo. This Edition 55 is available as a package for €14,280 or €12,614 (German pricing) if you step up to the hotter S model. The cars are already available to order and will be offered until December. Only 55 CLAs are coming to the US, with pricing to be disclosed later this year.