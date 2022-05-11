Listen to this article

7-Eleven is probably one of the most recognizable brands in the world. It's in almost every other corner and if that isn't enough, maybe a rolling Ford Mustang with red, orange, and green stripes will ring more bells.

Called the Model 711, this is a Ford Mustang turned rolling advertisement, courtesy of Galpin Auto Sports in Los Angeles, California. It's an official one-off outfitted with aftermarket customizations, commissioned by 7-Eleven. One lucky customer can win this car by purchasing select items at 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores.

Instead of a pony, the Model 711 Ford Mustang does come with a night owl emblem on the center of the front grille. It also comes with racer wrap that features the iconic 7-Eleven colors, while the rims are in green. To mimic the neon 7-Eleven sign that the brand is known for, the Mustang also comes with a cherry red under glow.

Inside, the Model 711 Ford Mustang comes with leather upholstery, decorated with red, orange, and green sunset stripes. The gear lever comes in the form of a Slurpee drink, while a custom-made OG To-Go Coffee Since 1964 air freshener fills the cabin with a fresh coffee aroma. The best part? The one-off also has a custom pizza snack holder that sits directly next to cup holders fit for a Big Gulp or Slurpee.

Interested in owning this car? You can win one by purchasing select products via 7Rewards, Speedy Rewards, or through the 7NOW delivery app. The products include Red Bull, Butterfinger, Doritos, pizza, taquitos, Slurpee drinks, and more. You have until May 24, 2022 to join this promotion.

"We had hundreds of thousands of 7-Eleven car fanatics and customers interact with the voting of customization elements for the Model 711 – and now one lucky customer still has a chance to win these unbelievable wheels. We can't wait to see the places they'll go and the many #CarsOf7Eleven pics they'll take," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at 7-Eleven.