We can't deny that Porsche has been raking cash with the Taycan, even outselling the automaker's iconic 911 in 2021. The success of the electric sedan would have spelled doom for the Panamera, but Porsche appears to be keeping the nameplate alive.

In fact, Porsche is already working on a new model, and our spy photographers have spied the test mules parading the major updates on and off the track. We've seen the next Panamera's mules testing in public areas since over a year ago, but now the changes are seen much closer and clearer.

Gallery: 2024 Porsche Panamera New Spy Shots

17 Photos

The new Porsche Panamera mule seen here is showing changes on the fuel cap, headlights, and door handles, which are things you don't see on facelifted models. The rear side window is also concealed on this prototype, telling us that this part will be altered as well, while the slimmer taillights, front fenders, and rear hatch are all showing signs of an imminent update.

This slew of updates is leading us to believe that we're not dealing with a facelifted Panamera anymore; a full, new-generation revamp is likely on its way. That's most especially true with the interior spy shots we've seen recently.

The new Panamera's cabin was seen adopting design cues from the Taycan, which isn't exactly a surprise. There wasn't any gear lever for the automatic transmission, while the controls and the whole layout were all taken from the hot-selling electric sedan.

As for the powertrain, Porsche will reportedly offer the next Panamera with updated and more powerful gasoline engines with mild-hybrid tech. For those who are not yet ready for full electrification, a plug-in hybrid version will be available, which is allegedly getting bigger batteries and a better pure electric range.

No timeline has been set for the arrival of the next Panamera. However, given the extensive testing period that Porsche takes on new models, expect the new Panamera sometime in 2023.