A convertible version of Maserati's MC20 supercar is coming. The Italian brand said as much towards the end of 2021, even releasing several teaser images of an MC20 wearing a cloud-themed camouflage wrap. In the six months since that announcement, we've heard absolutely nothing more on the subject. Technically speaking, we still haven't heard anything about an open-roof MC20, unless you read between the lines.

Today, Maserati shared a few serene images on social media showing wispy white clouds in a blue sky. It didn't capture our attention at first, but then we caught the message advising the world that a new way to admire the sky was coming on May 25.

For the record, there's not a single mention of the MC20 – or any car for that matter – in Maserati's social media post. For all we know, this could be some kind of collaboration for a special pair of sunglasses. But then we revisited that old MC20 convertible teaser from December 2021. We know the car is coming, and an older Maserati product plan called for an MC20 Spider going on sale this year. Between that and all the blue sky references, it's hard to imagine this being anything but the convertible.

With that in mind, what can we expect to see? Aside from more sky, our previous evaluation of the early prototype revealed standard-issue MC20 bodywork from the A-pillars forward. The rear of the car will obviously undergo some changes, with the sloping clear engine cover likely being ditched for something flatter. That would allow space for the roof to retract, and it could result in some changes to those large fender vents flanking the rear pillar.

As for the engine, there's no reason to believe the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 won't remain in all its 621-horsepower glory. It's connected to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission turning just the rear wheels, and it sends the MC20 hardtop to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds. Convertible components typically add weight, so don't be surprised if that figure is slightly higher for the Spider.

If our theory is correct, we should have more MC20 news to share on May 25.