Customers in places where the temperature falls below 0 take note. If you buy a 2023 Toyota bZ4X with all-wheel drive, it might not be capable of DC fast charging at temperatures below -4 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 degrees Celcius). In addition, charging may slow down "more than other models" below 32 degrees Fahrenheit (0 Celcius).

Toyota's full note about the bZ4X is below:

DC charging times are estimated based on ideal charging conditions. As temperatures decrease below 50 degrees Fahrenheit, charging time will increase significantly. For the bZ4X AWD model, charging may slow down more than other models in weather conditions below 32 degrees Fahrenheit and may not be possible when the temperature drops to around -4 degrees Fahrenheit and below. Drive battery conditions, charger specifications and DC charging fully more than twice per day also can negatively affect charging time.

Be aware that this only applies to the AWD bZ4X. "With our testing, we determined that the FWD model may be able to charge when the temperature drops to around -4 degrees Fahrenheit and below, depending on the conditions," a Toyota spokesperson told Motor1.com.

The AWD bZ4X can DC charge at up to 100 kilowatts, while the front-drive version can charge at up to 150 kW. "Customers will be able to charge from low battery light ON to 80% in about 1 hour, depending on the conditions," the Toyota spokesperson told us.

We reached out to our colleagues at InsideEVs for their insight on what Toyota's statement about the bZ4X's charging means in terms of the overall EV market. Tom Moloughney is a senior editor there and also operates a YouTube channel where he primarily evaluates EV range and fast chargers.

"It's disappointing to see that bX4X owners that pay extra for the all-wheel-drive version will not only get slower fast charging under all conditions but the disparity appears to worsen as the temperature lowers," Moloughney told Motor1.com.

He noted that Toyota has had decades of experience with batteries in its hybrid models. "The reason the bZ4X won't charge as rapidly as many competing EVs is simple: Toyota doesn't want it to," Moloughney told us.

We also reached out to Subaru to find out if the Solterra has the same DC charging behavior as the bZ4X. The two models share a platform, and Toyota builds both of them at its Motomachi factory. Subaru's statement said:

"Charge times can vary depending on many factors, including temperature, type of charging system, and condition of the vehicle and battery. Frequent and consecutive fast charging can permanently decrease battery capacity."

The bZ4X is the first member of Toyota's new family of electric vehicles. The company eventually plans to offer 15 models with the bZ branding.

The front-wheel drive bZ4X makes 201 hp (150 kW) and has a 71.4 kWh battery pack that offers an estimated range of 252 miles. The all-wheel-drive variant has 215 hp (160 kW) and a 72.8 kWh battery providing an estimated 228-mile range.

Prices start at $43,215 after the $1,215 destination. The range-topping model is $49,995.